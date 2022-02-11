DECATUR — Kenneth E. Rudkin, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 2:08 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Heritage Health, Mt. Zion, IL, surrounded by his family.

A private family service will be held at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the FND Hope Charity. (FNDHope.org). Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Kenneth was born September 3, 1932, in Warren, OH, the son of Albert A. and Florence I. (Peterson) Rudkin. He married Mary Anne Speicher on September 17, 1971.

Kenneth was a retired Lutheran Minister for eighteen years. He was a marriage and family counselor for twenty-five years and formerly served as a Catholic Priest for ten years. He also had formerly worked as a Chaplain for many hospitals.

Surviving is his wife Mary Anne of Decatur; son, Mark S. Rudkin and his wife Banu of Houston, TX; daughter, Irene Helfer and her husband Derrik of Decatur, IL; granddaughter, Naz Demir of Houston, TX; sister, Doris I. Branik of Chagrin Falls, OH.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert and his sister, Carolyn.