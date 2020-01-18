MOUNT ZION -- Kenneth F. Bruce Jr. 76, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 5:53 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, January 20, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m., with military rites by the Macon County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.

Ken was born July 30, 1943, in Decatur, IL the son of Kenneth F. and Evelyn (Troesch) Bruce Sr. He had retired as the safety director for the Holiday Inn. Ken had served in the US Air Force. He enjoyed being a Chicago Cubs fan. Ken married Carol Boyce. She preceded him in death in 2009.

Surviving are his daughter: Kendra Sloan (Shane) of Decatur, IL; son: Kalin Bruce (Leigh) of Decatur, IL; sister: Patricia Toole (Gary) of Evergreen, CO; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

