DECATUR — Kenneth Farmer, 64, of Decatur, IL, passed away June 17, 2020 at his residence. Kenneth was born July 8, 1955 in Cleveland, OH, the son of Leamon and Gratha B. (Vaughn) Farmer. He married Patricia Ann O'Neal on November 29, 1993 in Decatur, IL. Kenneth was a forklift operator for Hydrogear.
Kenneth was a member of Church of the Living God CWFF Temple 46. He loved singing and was a member of the Men's Choir and T46 Choir. He volunteered his time with the Drama Ministries at his church. He was also a talented artist.
Surviving are his loving wife, Patricia; mother, Gratha Farmer of Decatur, IL, siblings, Leamon Farmer (Brenda) of Cleveland Heights, OH, Arlene Sabrena Farmer of Stonecrest, GA, Donald Elbert Farmer (Felicia) of Springfield, IL, Jennifer Farmer of Decatur, IL.
Private funeral service and visitation will be held at Church of the Living God CWFF. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials: Charity of the donor's choice.
Special thanks to HSHS St. Mary's, Cancer Care Center, HSHS St. John's Hospice staff, Val and her extraordinary team, Dr. S. Kairouz and Dr. Dennis Rademacher and all of his caregivers.
Condolences may be left to Kenneth's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
