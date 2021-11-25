CHARLESTON — Kenneth Gene Huckstep, Sr., also known as "Coach", age 86, of Charleston, IL, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at home.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Ave., Charleston, IL, with Pastor Hoover officiating.

Ken Huckstep was born April 9, 1935, in Arthur, IL, the son of Elmer K. Huckstep and May Louise Taylor. He married Leila (Peggy) Ward on October 9, 1956, and she was the love of his life for 62 years. She preceded him in death. Ken was later united in the church to Lelia Adair, she survives.

Ken is survived by his children: Cherie Huckstep White and husband Joseph; Vickie (Huckstep) Biggs and Husband Bradley; Kenneth Huckstep, Jr.; Brian and his wife Paula; and Scott and his wife, Jeni. He is also survived by his brother, Harvey (T Bird Huck) and his wife Debra. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by a son, David Huckstep Burns; a daughter, Maria Huckstep Trongson; a sister, Connie, and a brother, Leroy.

Ken (Huck) was a proud U.S. Veteran of the U.S. Navy and served honorably during the Korean War and traveled to over 45 different countries. He also served in the Color Guard for International Royal Dignitaries.

Ken was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, where he obtained a Master's Degree of Science and Education. He went on to teach academics and coach multiple sports at Charleston, Effingham, Bethany, and Warren, Illinois. Coaching athletes and mentoring students was his joy and passion. He was affectionately known as "Coach." During his coaching career he coached alongside nine Illinois High School Hall of Fame coaches.

Ken and his wife Peggy opened the Huckstep Insurance Agency in Charleston, IL, where it was a successful business for 40 years.

Ken was a long-standing member of the Charleston Rotary and served as President during his service.

Ken was a long-time member and elder at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charleston, IL.

He really enjoyed his community and supporting local causes, and he never knew a stranger. He truly enjoyed life and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.

Memorials may be made to the Charleston Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201.

