Kenneth K. Davis, Sr.

DECATUR — Kenneth K. Davis Sr., 88, of Decatur, formerly of Bethany, was born June 6, 1932 and passed away 8:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Kenneth was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all. Please join us for Graveside services which will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Friday, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Kenneth is survived by his children: Jack (Judy) Davis, Mary (David) York, Kenneth “KK” Davis, and Robin (Ann) Pollock; grandchildren: Kenneth Davis III, Andrea Solorio, Deborah Born, Erica Mendoza, Crystal York-Cabrera, Jason Davis, Amy Wingler, and Michael Pollock.

For the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Davis, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

