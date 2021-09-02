DECATUR — Kenneth "Ken" Richard Hall, 82, 0f Decatur, IL passed on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 6:38 a.m. at home with family around him.
A Celebration of Life service in honor of Ken will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Harvest Christian Center (2199 N. Water Street, Decatur, IL 62526). A visitation will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 at Harvest Christian Center from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL.
Ken is survived by his wife, Shirley Hall of Decatur, IL; children: Robin (Gene) Campbell, Decatur, IL and Richard Hall of Laredo, TX; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There is also one sister, Janice (Gene) Cossler, Jasper, IN, one brother, Donald (Jeanine) Hall, Loogootee, IN, and sister-in-law, Diana Hall, Jasper, IN, as well as brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Karen Enlow of Loogootee, IN. He was preceded by his parents, one daughter-in-law, Kimberly Hall and one brother, Terry Lee Hall.
