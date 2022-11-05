Jan. 16, 1942 - Nov. 3, 2022

STRASBURG — Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Hagan, 80, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital, Effingham, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL, with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL, or Donor's Choice. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.

Ken was born on January 16, 1942, in Detroit, MI, the son of Malcolm and Ruth (Williamson) Hagan. He was a graduate of Blue Mound High School. Ken married Neva Marie Lenz on March 22, 1991. Ken enjoyed construction and worked with his brother Mike for several years as a contractor for Hagan Construction in Decatur, IL. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strasburg, IL. Ken enjoyed riding his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears, and spending time with all his grandchildren.

Ken is survived by his wife, Neva; son, Craig Hagan (Paula) of Taylorville, IL; daughter, Tricia Laager of Athens, IL; brother, Ron Hagan of Phoenix, AZ; Chuck Hagan (Ruth) of Tucson, AZ; sister, Gloria Oldham (Gene) of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Matthew Hagan (Cindy), Lucus Hagan (Carly), Sara Abbott (Matt), Jarrett Hagan, Shay Laager (Meredith), Britni Caruso (Ty) and Amanda Laager and fiance, Dale Carter; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike Hagan; sister, Debbie Hall; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Lillian Lenz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed and Bertha Kessler; and nephew-in-law, Jim Ortiz.

