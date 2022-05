DECATUR — Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Snyder, 66, of Decatur, passed away at 7:21 a.m. Saturday April 16, 2022.

Private family Celebration of Life services will be in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Grant Wade officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels of Macon County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.