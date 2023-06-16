Aug. 26, 1939 - March 11, 2023
Kenneth L. Alger went to his heavenly home on March 11, 2023.
A celebration of his life will be Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Life Foursquare Church 2954 W. Ash Avenue Decatur IL off of Route 121 West.
Please come in comfortable attire, Cardinal shirts welcome.
