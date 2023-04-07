Aug. 26, 1939 - March 11, 2023

Kenneth L. Alger went to his heavenly home on March 11, 2023, born in Greencastle, MO, on August 26, 1939, to Cecil A. and Elva L. (Pfeiffer) Alger.

He graduated from Kirksville Senior High in Kirksvillo, MO, in 1957, and went on to serve in the Army from 1961-63.

He married Patricia Pryde in 1985. He was a member of the Church of the Sheep, GM Square, neighborhood organization and CONO and soundman for Anointed Harmony Puppet Ministry.

He retired from ADM Trucking. Kenny enjoyed watching car races, playing pool and riding motorcycles.

He was a kind, giving man who never knew a stranger.

He leaves behind his wife, Patricia (Pat); son Dean (Jody), Alger of Decatur; extended family: Phyllis (Mike) Ramsey of Lovington, Sally (Tom) Pocklington of Harristown, Kevin (Susan) Seitz of Blue Mound, and Kathy Seitz of Decatur; twin brother, Keith (Betty) Alger of Keokuk, IA; brother, Norman (Judy) Alger of Norman, AR; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

He was preceded in death by parents, brother, Carl of Hosington, KS, and sister, Norma Jean of Wichita, KS.

A celebration of his life will be Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Cisco Center (Old Cisco School), 2.5 miles on South Route 32.

Please come in comfortable attire, Cardinal shirts welcome.