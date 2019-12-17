SHELBYVILLE -- Kenneth L. Page, 82, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 10:06 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in Shelbyville Manor.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Tim Moats officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday in the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Operation Blessing.
You have free articles remaining.
Kenneth was born on March 31, 1937 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Garnet and Laura Gruen Page. He attended Shelbyville High School and graduated in the Class of 1955. Kenneth was a lifelong farmer, farming in the Filmore and Westervelt areas. He was a member of Shelby County Farm Bureau and Joy Assembly Church in Stonington, IL. Kenneth enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors. He married Phyllis Oak on June 26, 1960, and she preceded him in death on October 31, 1988. He married Beverly Bliler Sefried on June 2, 1990.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters, Gale Jewsbury of Midlothian, VA, and Aundrea Werpy (Todd) of Decatur, IL; son, Matthew Sefried (Sara) of Moweaqua, IL; brothers, Paul Page (Doris) of Little Rock, AR, and Donald Page of Bismarck, IL; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents; first wife, Phyllis; brother, Ronald Page; and sister-in-law, Carol Page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.