SHELBYVILLE -- Kenneth L. Page, 82, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 10:06 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in Shelbyville Manor.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Tim Moats officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday in the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Operation Blessing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth was born on March 31, 1937 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Garnet and Laura Gruen Page. He attended Shelbyville High School and graduated in the Class of 1955. Kenneth was a lifelong farmer, farming in the Filmore and Westervelt areas. He was a member of Shelby County Farm Bureau and Joy Assembly Church in Stonington, IL. Kenneth enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors. He married Phyllis Oak on June 26, 1960, and she preceded him in death on October 31, 1988. He married Beverly Bliler Sefried on June 2, 1990.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughters, Gale Jewsbury of Midlothian, VA, and Aundrea Werpy (Todd) of Decatur, IL; son, Matthew Sefried (Sara) of Moweaqua, IL; brothers, Paul Page (Doris) of Little Rock, AR, and Donald Page of Bismarck, IL; and seven grandchildren.