Dec. 5, 1950 - Oct. 22, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Kenneth Lee Lake, 71, passed away on October 22, 2022 in Springfield, IL.

Kenneth was born to Cyrus and Margaret Lake on December 5, 1950 in Decatur, IL. He married Susan Atchison on February 4, 1977. Susan passed away on November 25, 2011.

Kenneth was a medic in the Vietnam War. He raced cars at the Macon Speedway in his younger years. He was a Cubs fan and loved his music. He loved his family.

Kenneth is survived by his daughters: Dana (Jeff) Harris, Julie (Scott) Zimmerman, Kendra (Jason) Taylor; brother, Larry Lake; grandchildren: Heath Harris, Sarah (Cory) Cunningham, Sadie Zimmerman, Sophie Zimmerman, Sidney Zimmerman, Kennedy Taylor; great-grandchild, Chloe Cunningham; special friend, Sue Carey; and many extended family and friends.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Eddie Lake.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 1:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on October 25, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project, or St. Jude's.

Condolences may be sent to Kenneth's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.