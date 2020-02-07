Kenneth Lyle Taylor

BLUE MOUND -- Taylor, Kenneth Lyle, 86, of Garland, TX, passed away on February 5, 2020.
Kenneth was born in Macon County, Illinois on July 24, 1933, to Lealon and Hazel Taylor. He graduated from Blue Mound High School, served in the US Marine Corps, and took accounting classes at Millikin University and Parkland College while working in the lumberyard business. He moved to Garland TX in 1978 and retired from locksmith work. He could do complicated math in his head. He was an outstanding husband, father, and grandfather. Kenneth was married to Marjorie on July 25, 1954; they were married 65 ½ years.
Kenneth is survived by his dear wife, Marjorie, daughters: Cynthia (Bob) Prange; Karen (Phil) Korte; and Jill (Richard) Gibbons; grandchildren: Taylor Zavala, Matthew Korte, Amber Gibbons, and Christian Gibbons; sister, Patricia (Jack) King; brothers, Larry (Joyce) Taylor; and John (Charylene) Taylor; sister-in-law, Jean (Bill) Mitchell; and many dear nephews and nieces.
Kenneth is preceded in death by son, David Wayne Taylor; his parents; brother, Robert L and wife, Patricia Taylor; Marjorie's parents, Wayne and Vera; sister-in-law, Dolores and husband, Marshall Stahl.
No services are scheduled per Kenneth's wishes.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church of Garland or Union Gospel Mission.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers: Dr. Nhan Nguyen, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, and Faith Presbyterian Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
