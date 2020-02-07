Kenneth Lyle Taylor

Kenneth was born in Macon County, Illinois on July 24, 1933, to Lealon and Hazel Taylor. He graduated from Blue Mound High School, served in the US Marine Corps, and took accounting classes at Millikin University and Parkland College while working in the lumberyard business. He moved to Garland TX in 1978 and retired from locksmith work. He could do complicated math in his head. He was an outstanding husband, father, and grandfather. Kenneth was married to Marjorie on July 25, 1954; they were married 65 ½ years.