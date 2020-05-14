Kenneth M. Sloan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ASSUMPTION -- Kenneth “Kenny” M. Sloan, 70, of Assumption, died May 11, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private graveside services, with full military rites, will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption, IL. Memorials may be made to Assumption VFW Tacusah Post #6577 or Casey Williams Foundation, c/o Seitz Funeral Home 118 E. Main St. Moweaqua, IL 62550.

Kenny was born August 11, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of Franklin and Letha (Chism) Sloan. He married Sally Wilson in Assumption, IL on March 30, 1991. She survives. Kenny proudly served his country, as a scout dog handler, in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Surviving is his wife, Sally; sons: Mike Sloan of Assumption, Chuck (Lindsey) Smith of Louisville, KY and Joe (Cassidy) Smith of Springfield, IL; nine grandchildren; brother, Ron (Delores) Sloan of Pana, IL and sisters: Sandra (Wayne) Duzan of Shelbyville, IL and Donna (Tom) Vannier of South Carolina.

Preceding him in death are his parents, brother, Charles and daughter-in-law, Angie.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.

