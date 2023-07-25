CERRO GORDO — Kenneth Mitchell of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. Ken was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passing away at age 97.

Ken was born in Champaign County where he grew up on the rural family farm in Dewey, IL. He loved the outdoors, helped with gardening, kept a sharp eye on the weather and enjoyed the family dogs. After leaving farming, he went to work for 20 years with Kraft Foods and later for the State of Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Fern Mitchell; brothers: Maurice Klotz, Leonard Mitchell; and sister, Lucille Delaney. He is survived by his daughters: Vicki Hohf (Mike) and Becky Baker (Jim); four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He spent the last 50 years with the love of his life, Charlene Smith and her family: Jim (Sandy), Mark (Tina), Janet (Bob Bryson); ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. They shared many special times laughing and creating memories for all. He loved taking pictures and made many slides from all of the families vacations.

In 1967, he became a member of Freemasonry and belonged to the following organizations: Cerro Gordo Masonic Lodge #600, Decatur Elk's Club #401 (holding the oldest membership), Cerro Gordo SAL, Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church and Decatur Shriner's Club. He loved sharing stories and making people laugh. He touched so many lives and left innumerable memories in our hearts. He made the world a better place.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. to be held at the American Legion Post #117, 220 W. Wait Street, Cerro Gordo, IL. At approximately 2:00 p.m., Masonic Rites will be said and afterward we invite friends and family to share memories with all.

Memorials can be made to: St. Louis Shriner's Hospital.