DECATUR — Kenneth Moser, 86, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

The family of Kenneth Moser is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL.

