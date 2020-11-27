Kenneth P. Smith, Sr.

DECATUR — Kenneth P. Smith "KP", 81, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020 in his sleep.

Kenneth was born on March 19, 1939 in Decatur, the son of Kenneth Jerome Smith and Marjorie Mae Smith (Davis). He married Judith A. Smith (Click) on March 3, 1963, at Grace United Methodist Church in Decatur. Kenneth enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959 and served our country for 4 years obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Warrant Officer. In 1967 he went to work for Norfolk Southern Railway as an engineer for 34 years and 9 months before he retired with Judy in 2001. Kenneth also served as a Lt. Executive Officer for the Macon County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary for many years.

Kenneth was an animal lover who adored dogs and loved to read.

Surviving are his son, Kenneth G. Smith and wife Sara of Decatur; brother, Charles E. Smith of Decatur; grandchildren: Michael C. Smith and wife Jaclyn of Decatur, Caleb I. Pasisinic, Shawn M. Hott and wife Alex; great-grandchildren: Landen, Charlie and Elizabeth; niece, Julie Bouey; nephew, Bill Hayes; and great nephews: Nate Hayes, Elijah Hayes, and Josh Hayes; and several cousins. Minnie and Coco (the Family Pets)