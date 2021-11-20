Kenneth R. Honecker Sr.

BEMENT — Kenneth Raymond Honecker Sr., 74 of Bement, IL, passed away 11:32 a.m. November 18, 2021, at his family residence, Bement, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Steve Ingram officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Kenneth was born November 22, 1946, in Centralia, IL, the son of Ervin Charles "Bud" and Irene (Hardwick) Honecker Jr. He married Connie Curry on March 11, 1978, in Monticello, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Honecker, Bement, IL; mother, Irene Lamb, Clinton, IL; children: Kenneth Honecker Jr., Severna Park, MD, Karrie (Mark) Polen, Clinton, IL, Kristopher Honecker, Clinton, IL, Kendra (James) Hunt, Clinton, IL, Amanda Gapinski, Danvers, IL; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Patsy Glenn, Heber Springs, AR; Helen Elaine (Jeff) Gibson, Mt. Zion, IL; Michael (Jennifer) Honecker, Longview, IL.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his father.

Kenneth served his country in the Army. He retired from G.T.E. after 40 years of service. Kenneth's passion was playing and singing in bands since 1966. The last 28 years he played at the Bement Country Opry. He enjoyed motorcycles and going to car shows.