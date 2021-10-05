MOUNT PULASKI — Kenneth Ray Brooker, 89, passed away at 5:34 p.m. on September 27, 2021 at St. Clara's Manor of Lincoln, IL.

Kenneth was born on December 4, 1931 in Lincoln, IL; son of Oswald and Theresa (Greening) Brooker. He married Dorothy Marie Eickhoff on June 14, 1953 in Springfield, IL. She preceded him in death on February 5, 2021.

Kenneth is survived by his children: Kathy (Wayne) Carter, Kent (Carole) Brooker; grandchildren: Derrick (Kim) Davison, Joshua (Laura) Davison, Jeffery Davison, Kayla (Luis) Benitez, Kaitlyn (Kevin) Kinsella. Step grandchildren: Nicole (Jason) Hansens, Danielle (Tracy) Enloe, Ryan (Emily) Young. Great-grandchildren: Annibelle, Alexander, Macklin, Emma, Adley, and Miles. Step great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Kaleb, Grace, Carlee, Jacob, Bella, Abby, Lucy and Eli; and several nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings: Eleanor Bernice Laughery, Helen Florence Otto and Betty Hickey.

Kenneth attended Bradly University then joined the United States Air Force where he was a chef. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Dorothy and Kenneth lived and farmed the family farm, where Kenneth was the fourth generation to farm that land. Kenneth was also a trustee on the Phoenix Fire Department for close to four decades, on the Board of Directors at the first National Bank, a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski, a member of the American legion Post # 447. He enjoyed going to the fire conventions in Madison, WI, every year, was an avid Cardinals fan, and loved spending time with the grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

A graveside service for Kenneth will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Vanderkloot officiating where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post # 447. Memorials may be made in Kenneth's name to the Phoenix Fire Department, Mt Pulaski American Legion Post # 447, or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Dad, you will always hold a special place in our hearts. You will be missed by many. We will miss you and love you forever.