Kenneth W. Stanberry

HAMMOND — Kenneth W. Stanberry, 85, of Hammond, passed away peacefully in his residence on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Lovington First Church of God with Pastor Rodney Houser officiating. Burial with military rites will be in the Hammond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.

Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, is in charge of arrangements. View full obituary and online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

