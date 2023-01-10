NEOGA — Kenneth W. Wolf, of Neoga, IL, passed away at 4:15 AM Monday, January 9, 2023, in the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sigel, IL, or Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday January 14, 2023, in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sigel, IL, with Military Honors following the service. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 AM until service time also in the church. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM in the Friends Creek Twp. Cemetery near Argenta, IL.
The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
