DECATUR — Kenneth Walter Smith, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 23, 2022, at Manor Court of Clinton, IL.
Kenneth was born November 21, 1932, in Whittington, IL, the son of Walter H. and Anna M. (Flach) Smith.
Kenneth was a farmer for 42-years. He was Past President of Maroa Farmers Coop Elevator, member of Macon County Conservation Board, the Macon County Extension Council, First Baptist Church and was a Trustee for Hickory Point Township.
During his leisure time he enjoyed golfing with his wife and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia; and sister, Marilyn Schum (Jim) of Green Valley, AZ; niece, Stephanie Brewer; and nephew, Rob Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Paul E. Smith.
He will be missed.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Maroa Cemetery.
Memorials: Mayo Clinic and First Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left to Kenneth's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.