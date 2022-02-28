DECATUR — Kenneth Walter Smith, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 23, 2022, at Manor Court of Clinton, IL.

Kenneth was born November 21, 1932, in Whittington, IL, the son of Walter H. and Anna M. (Flach) Smith.

Kenneth was a farmer for 42-years. He was Past President of Maroa Farmers Coop Elevator, member of Macon County Conservation Board, the Macon County Extension Council, First Baptist Church and was a Trustee for Hickory Point Township.

During his leisure time he enjoyed golfing with his wife and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia; and sister, Marilyn Schum (Jim) of Green Valley, AZ; niece, Stephanie Brewer; and nephew, Rob Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Paul E. Smith.

He will be missed.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Maroa Cemetery.

Memorials: Mayo Clinic and First Baptist Church.

