CHAMPAIGN — Kent D. Grider, 58, of Champaign, IL passed away 2:10 PM November 24, 2020 at his family home in Champaign, IL.
Private Family Services will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Pastor Bob Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Friend's Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Goodwill, Champaign, IL.
Kent was born February 9, 1962 in Decatur, IL the son of Ralph and Albertha (Krall) Grider.
Survivors include, his father Ralph (Karen) Grider, Anchor, IL; siblings: Karla (John) Kendall, Chatham, IL; Kerwin (Vicki) Grider, Weldon, IL; Karen (Terry) Friend, Nokomis, FL; and Rhonda Benter, LeRoy, IL; nephews: David, Alex, Ben, Wesley, Jack, Kyle, and Brody; niece, MacKenzie; and special grandmother, Nellie.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Albertha Grider and brother, Donald Miller.
Kent was currently employed at Goodwill, Champaign, IL. He enjoyed his work and was liked by all. He also enjoyed playing yard games; especially the New Year's Day croquet with the Argenta group.
