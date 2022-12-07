Feb. 3, 1961 - Dec. 4, 2022

Kent E. Durbin, beloved husband of Sandi Durbin, nee Bausch; devoted father of Brian Durbin, Leslie (Jake) Errington and the late infant, Keith Durbin; loving son of Martha and the late Kenneth Durbin; dear brother of Marla (Dave) Burge and Michelle (Francisco) Pagan; loving grandfather of Peyton Errington; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear friend to many.

Kent E. Durbin, 61, entered God's kingdom on December 4, 2022, after a long and challenging battle with type one Diabetes. He impressed everyone with his strength and courage to keep fighting, and his perseverance was truly remarkable and something to be admired.

Family was important to Kent. He was a devoted son to parents Ken and Martha, and a protective brother to sisters, Marla and Michelle. He celebrated 40 years of marriage with his wife, Sandi, whom he worked hard to provide for along with children, Brian and Leslie. Because of his sacrifices and encouragement, they have pursued their dreams and been able to do what makes them happy. In fact, in the end, that was his final advice: "do what makes you happy."

Kent's love and support for his children was unwavering. He was his son's biggest fan, and he reserved the softest spots of his heart for his daughter and granddaughter. In return, his children loved and respected him dearly.

In his spare time, he loved to fish, watch football, and was competitive with his Fitbit to exceed his fitness goals. He especially enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada with his best friend, Kevin. He was a man of few words and had a mischievous sense of humor. His family often referred to him as a "hard shell candy with marshmallow on the inside." Some would say he even melted for his granddaughter's smiles.

He will be missed immensely and forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Kent to the American Diabetes Association.diabetes.org.