Aug. 13, 1963 - Aug. 12, 2023

DECATUR — Kent Lee Toberman, 59, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, peacefully surrounded by his family.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Lester Barnett Cemetery, Decatur.

Memorials in Kent's honor may be given to American Cancer Society, 675 Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703 or American Red Cross, South Central Illinois Chapter, 769 S. Durkin Dr., Springfield, IL 62704.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Kent was born August 13, 1963, in Vandalia, IL, son of Stanley and Judy (Kunz) Toberman.

Kent worked as a Clerk and Assistant Manager in several gas stations. He was a people person and enjoyed meeting people and interacting with customers. Kent also enjoyed fishing and playing Texas Hold'em poker, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. He was affiliated with the Baptist Church.

Kent is survived by his sister, Rhonda (Ken) Kates of Decatur; brother, Tony (Renife) Toberman of Fanning Springs, FL; brother, Greg (Crystal) Toberman; sister, Tonya (Harvey) Rench; sister, Banee (Craig) Ulrici; bonus brothers: Stanley Toberman of Hillsboro and Kevin Toberman of Mattoon; children: Joshua and Ryan Toberman; bonus children: Joshua, Aimee, Bobby; and three grandchildren.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of HSHS Hospice, especially Michelle and James and the nurses and staff on 2nd floor of North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville for their loving care of Kent.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.