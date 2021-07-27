SORENTO - Kent Nelson Oakley, 67, of Sorento, IL, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

He was born March 18, 1954 in Decatur, IL to Pete and Betty (nee Lane) Oakley.

Kent was an over the road driver with the Food Liner Company for over 20 years. He loved fishing and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Betty Oakley.

Kent is survived his children: Kent Oakley, Jr., Shannon Oakley; brothers: David (Mary) Oakley, Tom (Martha) Oakley; grandchildren: Cheyenne Hubert, Hannah Oakley and Korey Roberson.

Celebration of Life: Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Harristown Township Hall, Harristown, IL. Kassly-Meridith Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.