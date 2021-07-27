SORENTO - Kent Nelson Oakley, 67, of Sorento, IL, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
He was born March 18, 1954 in Decatur, IL to Pete and Betty (nee Lane) Oakley.
Kent was an over the road driver with the Food Liner Company for over 20 years. He loved fishing and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Betty Oakley.
Kent is survived his children: Kent Oakley, Jr., Shannon Oakley; brothers: David (Mary) Oakley, Tom (Martha) Oakley; grandchildren: Cheyenne Hubert, Hannah Oakley and Korey Roberson.
Celebration of Life: Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Harristown Township Hall, Harristown, IL. Kassly-Meridith Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.