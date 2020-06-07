× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Keri Rowden Coté, 45, of Chicago IL, lost her courageous battle with cancer on June 3, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and loved ones who meant so much to Keri throughout her life.

Keri was born February 28, 1975 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Hugh and Linda Rowden. She attended Decatur Public Schools, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1993. She continued her education at the University of Iowa, graduating with a double major in Journalism and Communications in 1997. While attending the University of Iowa, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi social sorority. Upon graduation, she moved to Chicago, IL and began working for SmithBucklin, an association management and event services company. Keri spent her entire career at SmithBucklin, starting out as a convention assistant, and worked her way to Event Director, the position she held at the time of her death.