CHICAGO -- Keri Rowden Coté, 45, of Chicago IL, lost her courageous battle with cancer on June 3, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and loved ones who meant so much to Keri throughout her life.
Keri was born February 28, 1975 in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Hugh and Linda Rowden. She attended Decatur Public Schools, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1993. She continued her education at the University of Iowa, graduating with a double major in Journalism and Communications in 1997. While attending the University of Iowa, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi social sorority. Upon graduation, she moved to Chicago, IL and began working for SmithBucklin, an association management and event services company. Keri spent her entire career at SmithBucklin, starting out as a convention assistant, and worked her way to Event Director, the position she held at the time of her death.
In November, 2003, she met her soulmate, James (Jamie) Coté. They were married September 16, 2006 in Decatur, and were blessed with two precious children, Lainey (9) and Bennett (7). Keri was the most devoted wife and mother, and her family was the most important part of her life. She constantly gave of herself and was always the first person to volunteer to help at Lainey and Bennett’s school, serving as room mom, and board member of Friends of Audubon. Keri co-chaired the school’s annual fundraising gala while battling cancer, just months before her death.
Keri faced each day of her life with positivity. She was a kind, generous, inclusive person who always put others before herself. She was the best wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Event planner extraordinaire, Keri was always ready to plan and coordinate all family gatherings and willingly leant her expertise. Always approaching life with vigor and enthusiasm, Keri loved to travel, ran the Chicago Marathon, and even accompanied Lainey in a 5K Girls On the Run race several months after beginning cancer treatment.
She is survived by her husband, Jamie Coté, daughter Lainey, son Bennett, her parents Hugh and Linda Rowden, siblings, Sara (Adam) McClain, twin sister Deena (Bill) Erfurt, and Mark (Kendal) Rowden and countless friends and family who loved and supported her. A celebration of Keri’s life will be held at a later date when crowd size restrictions are relaxed. In her desire to continue to positively impact her children’s future, Keri requested memorial contributions be made to Lainey and Bennett’s Education Fund. Contributions can be made to Cote Children College Fund at gofundme.com.
