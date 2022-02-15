DECATUR — Kevin Claude Graham, of Decatur, IL, passed away suddenly at his home on February 4, 2022. He was 67.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Donald K. Graham and Mary Lee Graham of Decatur. He is survived by brother, Robert Scott Graham, of Halethorpe, MD; sister, Erin Lee Graham of Ocala, FL; and five nieces and nephews.

Kevin was born and raised in Decatur. He received his Bachelor's degree from Millikin University and his Master's degree in Counseling from Sangamon State University (now University of Illinois-Springfield). During his career, he worked as a counselor for CETA in Decatur and a grants administrator for the Illinois Community College Board in Springfield. Before his retirement, Kevin served many years as the Director of Counseling Services for Millikin University.

Kevin was a local wine expert and enthusiast, and co-owned - co-managed the downtown Decatur business "The Decanter" for many years. He was a die-hard Illini sports team fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed history and had a huge amount of love for cats, taking in multiple strays. He loved to cook and entertain. Kevin will be missed for his humor, love of family, and dedication to his work.

A service to honor and celebrate Kevin's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Kevin will be laid to rest in Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to Homeward Bound Pet Shelter in Decatur.