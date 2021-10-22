 Skip to main content
Kevin D. Gaultney

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania — Kevin D. Gaultney, 66, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital, in Indianapolis, on October 20, 2021. Kevin was born in Lincoln, IL, on June 20, 1955.

Per his wishes, Kevin will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.popfuneralhome.com.

