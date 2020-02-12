DECATUR — Kevin Lynn Stevens, 60, of Decatur, IL passed away February 8, 2020 at his residence.

Kevin was born October 3, 1959 in Decatur, IL, the son of, Terrance and Wanda (Kingery) Stevens. Kevin was a veteran of the US Army. He loved to write poetry and enjoyed politics. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and St. Louis Cardinals fan. During his leisure he would volunteer his time with the Gallaway Neighborhood Association.

Surviving are his mother, Wanda Reed; sisters, Vickie Page (Joe) of Decatur, IL, Cindy Bleavins (Mark) of Decatur, IL, and Jodi Laskowski (Gary) of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Private Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

