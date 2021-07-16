DECATUR - Kevin Michael Cooper, 51 of Decatur, IL, passed away July 11, 2021 in Argenta, IL.

Kevin was born February 26, 1970 in Decatur, IL, the son of Bessie Cooper and Roland Miller.

Kevin worked many years in construction and specialized in finishing concrete. He built several homes and was always handy. Kevin had many hobbies and was involved in the Knight Riders Motorcycle Club. He also enjoyed flying his RC Airplanes out in the country. Throughout his life he also enjoyed playing chess, weightlifting, football (Decatur Bears), video and computer games. He also loved animals, especially dogs and the many pets he had throughout the years.

In his free time, he loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his daughter, Nicole Cooper of Chicago, IL; significant other, Lisa Van Hook of Decatur, IL; siblings, Vickie Cooper of Decatur, IL and Russell Cooper of Windham, ME along with nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Homegoing Celebration will be held 12:30 PM Friday, July 23, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10:30 AM till 12:30 PM at the funeral home with services to follow at 12:30.

Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: To the family of Kevin Michael Cooper.

Condolences may be left to Kevin's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.