DECATUR — Kevin Michael Rhodes, 43, of Decatur passed away January 29, 2022 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family.

Kevin was born June 27, 1978 in Decatur, the son of Gary and Antoinette (Zupanci) Rhodes. Kevin enjoyed playing and watching sports, and was a big NBA fan. His favorite team was the L.A. Lakers.

He is survived by his daughter, Madison Rhodes; partner, Niki Jordan; mother, Antoinette; brother, Tim (Tonya) Rhodes; and nephews: Pryce and Brady Rhodes.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Rhodes, and his grandparents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.