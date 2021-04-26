ARGENTA - Kevin R. Powars, 57 of Argenta, IL passed away 3:12 PM April 24, 2021 at his family home in Argenta, IL.

Services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Kevin R. Powars Memorial Fund.

Kevin was born April 30, 1963 in Decatur, IL the son of Kenneth and Viola (Rives) Powars. He married Karen DeOrnellas June 15, 1985 in Jacksonville, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Powars, Argenta, IL; children: Kristopher (Andy) Powars, Argenta, IL, Kyle Powars, Argenta, IL, and Katy Powars, Argenta, IL; three grandchildren: Kole, Kinzley, and Karter; brother, Kenny (Shelley) Powars, Oakley, IL.

He was preceded his death by parents; sisters: Christine Heinkel and Patti Lewis.

Kevin worked as a millwright for Local 1051, retiring after 30 years. He was an avid wrestling fan. He was great with his hands and always honest with high integrity. His family was always very important to him.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.