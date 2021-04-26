ARGENTA - Kevin R. Powars, 57 of Argenta, IL passed away 3:12 PM April 24, 2021 at his family home in Argenta, IL.
Services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Kevin R. Powars Memorial Fund.
Kevin was born April 30, 1963 in Decatur, IL the son of Kenneth and Viola (Rives) Powars. He married Karen DeOrnellas June 15, 1985 in Jacksonville, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Powars, Argenta, IL; children: Kristopher (Andy) Powars, Argenta, IL, Kyle Powars, Argenta, IL, and Katy Powars, Argenta, IL; three grandchildren: Kole, Kinzley, and Karter; brother, Kenny (Shelley) Powars, Oakley, IL.
He was preceded his death by parents; sisters: Christine Heinkel and Patti Lewis.
Kevin worked as a millwright for Local 1051, retiring after 30 years. He was an avid wrestling fan. He was great with his hands and always honest with high integrity. His family was always very important to him.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.