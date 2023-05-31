Oct. 5, 1961 - May 29, 2023
BETHANY — Kevin Roger Marlow, 61, of Bethany, IL, left his earthly body on May 29, 2023, in Decatur, IL. Kevin was born October 5, 1961, in Decatur, IL, to Roger Marlow and Marjorie (Coslow) (Marvin) Wooddell.
Kevin spent decades of his life as a resident of Dalton City, IL, he was a fixture in the community and revered by all that knew him as a loyal friend who was always ready to lend a hand, volunteer, and offer his opinion, smile, and laughter at any opportunity. Kevin's greatest joy was hosting gatherings and sharing his culinary skills through the years; nothing made him light up like whipping up food on the grill for his friends and family; his shrimp scampi will be missed just as much as his charm and witty banter. Kevin was a fierce friend and best brother in the world to his sisters, a dedicated dog dad, a treasured son, father, uncle, and papa. He had a passion for sports, especially his St. Louis Cardinals.
In 2014, Kevin charmed Nicole Arlone Gibbons and spent many happy years creating a loving home with his family in Bethany, IL. He found so much joy in making memories and sharing in traditions with Nicole, Emma, Savannah, Travis, Silas, Millie, Waylon, and the entire Gibbons family whom he adored.
He is survived by his life partner and activities director, Nicole Arlone Gibbons; children: Jamie Marlow, Shelby Marlow, Casey Marlow; siblings: Cindy (Marlow) Lawler, Penny Marlow.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dogs, Killer and Scampi.
A Celebration of Life to honor Kevin, will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Shamrock Pub in Dalton City, IL.