Kevin spent decades of his life as a resident of Dalton City, IL, he was a fixture in the community and revered by all that knew him as a loyal friend who was always ready to lend a hand, volunteer, and offer his opinion, smile, and laughter at any opportunity. Kevin's greatest joy was hosting gatherings and sharing his culinary skills through the years; nothing made him light up like whipping up food on the grill for his friends and family; his shrimp scampi will be missed just as much as his charm and witty banter. Kevin was a fierce friend and best brother in the world to his sisters, a dedicated dog dad, a treasured son, father, uncle, and papa. He had a passion for sports, especially his St. Louis Cardinals.