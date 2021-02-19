DECATUR - Kevin Seger, 69, of Decatur, passed away February 17, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Kevin was born December 3, 1951 in Decatur, the son of Harold and Wilma (Deardorff) Seger. He married Gayle Proctor on August 10, 1974 in Decatur.
He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Illinois University. Kevin was employed as a recreational therapist at the Adolf Meyer Zone Center in Decatur, McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield and the Decatur Correctional Center until his retirement in 2002. After retirement, Kevin worked as a courier for Prairie State Bank.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, woodworking and traveled extensively with his family. He was also passionate about volunteering with the Special Olympics. Kevin was a member of the Eastern Illinois University Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gayle; daughter: Kelly Campbell of Decatur; grandson: Kayden Bantz; brother: Dwane (Karen) Seger of Decatur; brother-in-law: Roger (Sharon) Proctor of East Peoria; and his nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law: Dean and Bonnie Seger.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in Kevin's honor may be made to CurePSP, a foundation which provides research and resources in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases such as Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, which Kevin battled. Donations may be sent to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at www.psp.org.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Cardiovascular ICU at Decatur Memorial Hospital; the nurses and staff of the 4th Floor at DMH, and the staff at Moweaqua Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for the excellent care provided to Kevin.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
