DECATUR - Kevin Seger, 69, of Decatur, passed away February 17, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Kevin was born December 3, 1951 in Decatur, the son of Harold and Wilma (Deardorff) Seger. He married Gayle Proctor on August 10, 1974 in Decatur.

He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Illinois University. Kevin was employed as a recreational therapist at the Adolf Meyer Zone Center in Decatur, McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield and the Decatur Correctional Center until his retirement in 2002. After retirement, Kevin worked as a courier for Prairie State Bank.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, woodworking and traveled extensively with his family. He was also passionate about volunteering with the Special Olympics. Kevin was a member of the Eastern Illinois University Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gayle; daughter: Kelly Campbell of Decatur; grandson: Kayden Bantz; brother: Dwane (Karen) Seger of Decatur; brother-in-law: Roger (Sharon) Proctor of East Peoria; and his nieces and nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law: Dean and Bonnie Seger.