Feb. 17, 1957 - May 8, 2022
Kevin Toby Ralph, 65, passed away on May 8, 2022, in Decatur, IL.
Kevin was born to Rosalie Adamski and Donald Ralph, on February 17, 1957, in Springfield, IL. Kevin was raised by his mother and stepfather, Fred Adamski. Kevin married Lee Pamela Lovel, on February 18, 1986. Kevin was a master collector and a movie aficionado. He and his wife would go to their local thrift stores and flea markets every Saturday. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle much like James Dean. His family and friends would describe him as the strong silent type.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Lee Ralph; daughter, Natalie (Michael) McKee; son, Ryan (Jessica) Ralph; sister, Tracy Lynn.
Kevin is preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie Adamski; father, Donald Ralph; stepfather, Fred Adamski.
Condolences may be sent to Kevin's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.