Kevin Toby Ralph

Kevin Toby Ralph

Feb. 17, 1957 - May 8, 2022

Kevin Toby Ralph, 65, passed away on May 8, 2022, in Decatur, IL.

Kevin was born to Rosalie Adamski and Donald Ralph, on February 17, 1957, in Springfield, IL. Kevin was raised by his mother and stepfather, Fred Adamski. Kevin married Lee Pamela Lovel, on February 18, 1986. Kevin was a master collector and a movie aficionado. He and his wife would go to their local thrift stores and flea markets every Saturday. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle much like James Dean. His family and friends would describe him as the strong silent type.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Lee Ralph; daughter, Natalie (Michael) McKee; son, Ryan (Jessica) Ralph; sister, Tracy Lynn.

Kevin is preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie Adamski; father, Donald Ralph; stepfather, Fred Adamski.

Condolences may be sent to Kevin's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

