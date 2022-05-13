Kevin Toby Ralph

Kevin was born to Rosalie Adamski and Donald Ralph, on February 17, 1957, in Springfield, IL. Kevin was raised by his mother and stepfather, Fred Adamski. Kevin married Lee Pamela Lovel, on February 18, 1986. Kevin was a master collector and a movie aficionado. He and his wife would go to their local thrift stores and flea markets every Saturday. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle much like James Dean. His family and friends would describe him as the strong silent type.