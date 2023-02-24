Oct. 17, 1961 - Jan. 25, 2023

PIPERTON, Tennessee — Kevin W. Shackelford, 61, of Piperton, TN, passed away January 25, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Memorial service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur, with visitation 12:00 - 2:00 PM, Saturday, at the funeral home. Kevin will be laid to rest in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL.

Kevin was born October 17, 1961, in Decatur, IL, the son of William H. Shackelford M.D. and Jessie Lorene (Dorris) Shackelford. He married Terri Joy (Blankenship) on May 9, 1987, in Decatur, IL, and is survived by his wife.

Kevin was survived by his daughters: Brittany Nicole Shackelford, Jessica Amberly Shackelford, and Sidney Joleen Shackelford all of Piperton, TN; one brother, Lawrence H. Shackelford of Oakley, IL; one sister, Gesslyn Sue Engelhart (Bill) of Bayou Vista, TX; and several loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Kevin graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in 1979. Following high school, Kevin farmed in Cerro Gordo but had a love for flying. He attended Spartan College of Aeronautics 1982. Then earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Kevin flew in Des Moines following graduation until he moved to Memphis in 1986, working at Northwest Airlink. From there he built his 25-year career at FedEx as a MD11 Captain.

In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks to donate to either St. Jude Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.

