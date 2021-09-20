OREANA — Kim L. Sloan 68, of Oreana, IL passed away at 3:51 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Services to celebrate Kim's life will include a public visitation on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. A private family memorial service will be held on Wednesday with burial in Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Kim was born January 13, 1953, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Ralph Gehl and Anna Marie (Tabor) Tucker. Kim graduated from Lakeview High School in 1971. She most recently worked before retirement as a secretary for the Macon County Courts system. She married William Sloan Jr. on June 17, 1972.

Surviving is her husband, William of Oreana; daughter, Kristina Sommer (Mike) of Long Creek; son, Brandon Sloan (Lora) of Mt. Zion; brother, Gehl Tucker (Joan) of Flagstaff, AZ; grandchildren: Cade, Karsyn, Ella, and Avery; nieces: Michelle Ater (Curtis) and Diana Burcham (Brian); nephews: Steve Horve (Tina) and Jeff Horve (Michelle).

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and one brother.

Kim was a treasured wife, a loving mother and a phenomenal grandma.