DECATUR — Kim Shealey of Decatur, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on December 16, 2022.
Visitation and Memorial service will be held on April 23, 2023 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Resurrection Life Church at 1085 W. McKinley, Decatur, IL.
View full obit at gracelandfairlawn.com.
No flowers please.
