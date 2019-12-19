DECATUR -- Kimberly Anne Teschner, 67 of Decatur passed away on December 17, 2019.

Funeral service to celebrate Kim's life will be 1:00 pm. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Central Christian Church (650 West William Street Decatur, IL.) Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Kim was born on June 22, 1952 to Dean and Sue Simcox. Her career included running an in-home daycare before finishing her bachelor's degree in Social Work where she dedicated twenty-one years helping families at Webster Cantrell Hall.

She is survived by her three daughters, Dinneen (Brock) Moore, Heather (Doug) Benner and Miranda (Billy) Malone, six grandchildren, Kirstin, Samuel, Conor, Kyle, Christopher and Delainey. Also surviving are her siblings, David (Ruth) Simcox, Kevin (Mary) Simcox and Mindy (Jack) Abell and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to give special thanks to her friends Kay, Jean and Charlie for their loving and dedicated friendships.

