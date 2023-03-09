May, 18, 1981 - March 6, 2023

ARGENTA — Kimberly Kae Bean, 41, of Argenta, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Kim was born May 18, 1981, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Mike and Pam (Smith) Gilstrap. She was employed in human resources with ADM. Kim enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and Cemetery Road Crew. She married Matt Bean on May 13, 2011.

Kim is survived by her husband Matt; twins, Haddie and Rucker Bean; father, Mike; mother, Pam; brother, Nick Draper; special cousin, Amy Braun, husband, Pat and their son, Jak; and many other cousins, family, and friends.

Matt would like to give a special thanks to bonus moms, Jordan and Lindsey.

Services to celebrate Kim's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Haddie and Rucker in care of Matt Bean.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.