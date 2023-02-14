Dec. 7, 1965 - Feb. 10, 2023

Kimberly Kay Paglino, joined the Lord in Heaven on Friday, February 10, 2023. She was born on December 7, 1965, in Decatur, IL, to Jon and Monica (McKinney) Stuart. Kim married Jon Paglino on December 10, 1993, in Mt. Zion, IL, and he survives.

Kim is also survived by her daughter, Paige (Tylor) Petkovich of Chatham; son, Nathan Paglino of Chicago; mother, Monica Stuart of Decatur; sister-in-law, Lynnette Stuart; and her daughters: Halle, Hanna and Halena Stuart of Chatham; aunt and uncle, John and Minyonne Rhoades of Decatur; and three cousins: Shane and Jason Rhoades, and Mike McKinney, all of Decatur. She is also survived by several in-laws and nieces.

Kim has been reunited with her Dad and brother, Brad Stuart in Heaven.

Growing up, Kim always had the best memories of going on road trips with her parents and brother. They would travel from state to state sightseeing. She would later do the same thing with Paige and Nathan.

While attending Mt. Zion High School, Kim played softball, volleyball and traveled with the wrestling team taking stats. Her senior year she was voted Homecoming Queen.

She attended Lakeland Community College and graduated with an Accounting Degree. She then worked at ADM until she retired in December of 2022. ADM brought her so many great friends throughout the years. Kim was surrounded by the most amazing and supportive family and friends.

Kim enjoyed cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals at games, visiting St. Pete Beach, spending time with family and beating them in board games. She loved sitting out by the pool and reading in the backyard. She loved taking her dog Tinley on walks around the neighborhood. She enjoyed lake days and vacations with her family. She constantly had praise and worship music playing throughout the house.

Her greatest gift was being a mother to Paige and Nathan. She was the best example of what a Mother's love looks like. One thing about Kim was that she never missed a single event that involved her kids. She was in the bleachers at every game Paige cheered at and every art show Nathan was in. She loved helping Paige plan her wedding this past year and visiting Nathan in Chicago.

Kim devoted her life to Christ and grew closer to Him daily. She was involved in the Lost Bridge Great Banquet and was able to give her testimony to many women. Her love for God was overflowing and she faithfully served Him.

She was truly beautiful on the inside and on the outside. She was a bright light in everyone's lives. Her memory will be carried on through the many people she touched throughout her life.

One of Kim's goals was to attend Charis Bible College in Colorado, memorial contributions can be made in her name to help fund Charis https://www.charisbiblecollege.org/give/.