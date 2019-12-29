Kimberly S. Fedie

MAROA -- Kimberly S. “Kim” Fedie, 58, of Maroa, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Kim was born September 17, 1961, in Decatur, the daughter of William and Marilyn (Watson) Wheeler. Kim was a homemaker who married Gary F. Fedie on September 29, 1979 in Oreana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving is her husband, Gary; children: Jeremiah B. Fedie, Jesse E. Fedie, and Nova R. Fedie; grandson, Avien Fedie; mother, Marilyn Weber; sisters: Gail Helton and Brenda Yates; brother, Michael Wheeler; step-mother, Judy Campbell; step-siblings: Ray and Tina Mcintyre; sisters-in-law: Donna Hockaday and Victoria McMahon; brothers-in-law: Scott Fedie and Denny Fedie; many other relatives and friends.

Kim was preceded in death by her father.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Fedie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0