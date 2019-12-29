Kimberly S. Fedie

MAROA -- Kimberly S. “Kim” Fedie, 58, of Maroa, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Kim was born September 17, 1961, in Decatur, the daughter of William and Marilyn (Watson) Wheeler. Kim was a homemaker who married Gary F. Fedie on September 29, 1979 in Oreana.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving is her husband, Gary; children: Jeremiah B. Fedie, Jesse E. Fedie, and Nova R. Fedie; grandson, Avien Fedie; mother, Marilyn Weber; sisters: Gail Helton and Brenda Yates; brother, Michael Wheeler; step-mother, Judy Campbell; step-siblings: Ray and Tina Mcintyre; sisters-in-law: Donna Hockaday and Victoria McMahon; brothers-in-law: Scott Fedie and Denny Fedie; many other relatives and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by her father.
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.