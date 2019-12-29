Kimberly S. Fedie
0 entries

Kimberly S. Fedie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAROA -- Kimberly S. “Kim” Fedie, 58, of Maroa, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Kim was born September 17, 1961, in Decatur, the daughter of William and Marilyn (Watson) Wheeler. Kim was a homemaker who married Gary F. Fedie on September 29, 1979 in Oreana.

Surviving is her husband, Gary; children: Jeremiah B. Fedie, Jesse E. Fedie, and Nova R. Fedie; grandson, Avien Fedie; mother, Marilyn Weber; sisters: Gail Helton and Brenda Yates; brother, Michael Wheeler; step-mother, Judy Campbell; step-siblings: Ray and Tina Mcintyre; sisters-in-law: Donna Hockaday and Victoria McMahon; brothers-in-law: Scott Fedie and Denny Fedie; many other relatives and friends.

Kim was preceded in death by her father.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Fedie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News