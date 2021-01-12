DECATUR — Klay Alec Richert, the sweetest little boy, was born May 31, 2018, in Lincoln, IL to Keagan and Destinee Richert. Klay was reunited with Jesus January 10, 2021. He took his last breath at home, being held by his mom and dad.

Klay leaves behind his mom and dad; two sisters, Bylee and Elsie, who he loved so much; Papa and Mima (Daniel and Shannon Shreve); grandma (Cathy Richert), numerous great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many others who loved and cared for him. Klay was preceded in death by his grandpa and best buddy, Mark Richert.

Klay had such an infectious smile, laugh, the most beautiful captivating green eyes and the best dark, long, eyelashes. Anyone who knew or heard about Klay automatically loved him. He was the most caring and loving little boy, always protecting and taking care of those he loved. You could never be sad around Klay, he would always find a way to make you smile or laugh. He gave the best hugs and kisses, making sure your attention was on him. In such a short two and a half years, Klay won over the hearts of thousands of people.