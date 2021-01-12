DECATUR — Klay Alec Richert, the sweetest little boy, was born May 31, 2018, in Lincoln, IL to Keagan and Destinee Richert. Klay was reunited with Jesus January 10, 2021. He took his last breath at home, being held by his mom and dad.
Klay leaves behind his mom and dad; two sisters, Bylee and Elsie, who he loved so much; Papa and Mima (Daniel and Shannon Shreve); grandma (Cathy Richert), numerous great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many others who loved and cared for him. Klay was preceded in death by his grandpa and best buddy, Mark Richert.
Klay had such an infectious smile, laugh, the most beautiful captivating green eyes and the best dark, long, eyelashes. Anyone who knew or heard about Klay automatically loved him. He was the most caring and loving little boy, always protecting and taking care of those he loved. You could never be sad around Klay, he would always find a way to make you smile or laugh. He gave the best hugs and kisses, making sure your attention was on him. In such a short two and a half years, Klay won over the hearts of thousands of people.
He loved playing with his "sishy" Brylee. They were always running, climbing, dancing, having all of the laughs and smiles. We cannot forget how "sishy" gave THE BEST hugs and how much Klay loved snuggling her. Klay also loved holding "his baby" Elsie. He refused to share her; Elsie was only his. He enjoyed watching Mickey Mouse, PJ Masks, Cocomelon, and of course, baby shark. He loved his pup pup, Sarge, who helped fill the room full of laughter when playing. Klay will forever be loved and remembered by his family, friends, and all those who his story has touched over the years.
The visitation for Klay will be held Friday, January 15, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Full Gospel Evangelistic Center, 304 North McLean Street, Lincoln, IL 62656. The family will be having a private funeral ceremony. CDC and IDPH guidelines will be followed, social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Keagan and Destinee Richert at 1318 Rutledge Drive, Lincoln, IL 62656 or to the go fund me at https://gofund.me/7a748255. We will be dividing up donations between foundations that have helped us out through Klay's Journey.
We want to thank everyone for all of the love and support throughout Super Klay's Adventure.
The family of Klay Richert is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.