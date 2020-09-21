DECATUR – On Sept. 9th 2020, our beautiful Kristina (Kris) Lynn MacLeod (Nash) passed on at 46 years young. She was born on March 1st 1974 in Decatur, Il. to Toni and Allan Nash.
She graduated from MacArthur H. S. in 1992. She graduated University of Illinois and led her field as a Business Analyst for 21 years. She worked hard, never stopped growing and truly loved the life she created. Kristina was selfless. She never missed a recital, game or event her kids were excited about. She was an active member of her community not only dedicating herself to her own family but also spreading kindness unprovoked to those who needed her most.
Kristina is survived by her loving husband Ian MacLeod and three children, Jane, Alex and Conner. She is also survived by her mother Toni Nash, another mom Mary Hiser, father Allan (Carolyn) Nash, brothers Cary (Lisa) Nash, Jeremy (Kathy) Nash, nephews Kyle, Henry and Milo Nash, two step sisters Lynette Mazurek and Leigh Ann Allen. Kris came from a very large family that she loved very much. Kris had many, many friends through her short life that she also treasured.
Kristina fought bravely for 13 months, living out her final days still fighting. Kristina is not to be remembered as someone who lost to cancer but someone whose body simply couldn't meet the strength of her mind, heart and soul.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Kris's memorial fund at: gofundme.com/f/vpp9f9-help-the-macleods
