Oct. 14, 1938 - July 27, 2022

CHAMPAIGN — Kristine Ellen Slodounik, 83, of Champaign, IL, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Kristine was born in Worthington, MN, on October 14, 1938, to E. Marie and Henry Shirkey. After graduating from high school in Brookings, SD, she briefly attended the nursing program at South Dakota State University and then worked in Minneapolis for several years before moving to San Francisco. There she attended San Francisco State College, where she earned her B.A. in elementary school education in 1964, and met her former husband, Herb, in an art history class. They married in 1965, and together shared a love of the arts. The couple moved to Decatur in 1970, when Herb became a photojournalist for the Decatur Herald & Review.

Kristine attended photography workshops by Ansel Adams in Yosemite National Park, and studied ceramics at the University of Missouri, Columbia, and at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Upon arriving in Decatur, she and Herb moved into a 1910 bungalow on East Main Street, where Kristine had a clay studio and a kiln in the backyard, and Herb had a silkscreen workshop in their basement. Kristine practiced her craft and exhibited in regional exhibitions until the birth of her son, Aaron, in 1978. Friends of the couple remember Kristine as possessing genuine warmth and a quiet creativity; when it came to her art, she was adventurous and determined.

After her divorce from Herb in 1980, Kristine focused her energies on raising Aaron. She was a frequent visitor with her son to the children's room at the Decatur Public Library and active as a parent at Johns Hill Magnet School. Throughout Aaron's childhood, Kristine shared her passion for the arts, fostering his interest in music, dance, theater, and the visual arts.

Kristine reentered the workforce in her late 50s, seeking positions that would serve her community. In Decatur, Kristine worked at the Community Home Environmental Learning Project and was a preschool teacher at Grace United Methodist Church for five years. In 2000, Kristine moved to Champaign, where she worked as an activity aide for 16 years at Swann Special Care Center, a nonprofit devoted to individuals with intellectual disabilities. Her colleagues at Swann describe her as skilled, caring, and dedicated to her work. She is remembered as having brought much joy to residents' lives through play, movement, and music.

One of Kristine's passions was exercise, a habit that began in her early 40s and lasted four decades. She would regularly jog around Kaufman Lake and in the vicinity of her apartment at the Round Barn Manor, a senior living complex, in Champaign. During one memorable FaceTime call with her grandchildren in her early 80s, Kristine demonstrated her ability to lift a 30-pound barbell as part of her exercise routine.

Kristine was preceded in death by her parents; her younger brother, Henry "Hank" Shirkey; and her former husband, Herb Slodounik.

Survivors include her son, Aaron Slodounik; her daughter-in-law, Laurie Slodounik; and her grandchildren: Amos and Ezra, all of New York, NY.

The week before her death, surrounded by her family, Kristine was asked by her son what advice she would give to her grandchildren about making art. She replied that Amos and Ezra should not be afraid of making mistakes, for in art, making a mistake is an opportunity for discovery; it might lead to a new path that they otherwise would not have followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Decatur Public Library and Illinois Public Media. A virtual gathering and a memorial service will be held in New York, NY.

For more information or to send condolences, visit aaronslodounik.org/kristine.