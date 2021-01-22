Kristine J. (Keck) Williams

By 1968 she set out on her own to Oregon as a VISTA volunteer, worked at a cannery, and learned how to hitchhike along the coast with her friends. In 1969, she faced critical decisions and ultimately chose to come home to Decatur where her oldest son, David, was born. Seven years later she was married to Dale Williams and had her youngest son, Aaron. Just a few short months later, she became a widow with two young sons to raise but within walking distance of her parents on Lake Decatur where she was raised.

She pulled herself up, trained for and, in 1978, received a position at AT&T where she later became a Union representative, advocating for her peers in the way only she could.

She tried her first and last cigar right at her meadow gold kitchen sink in 1985 … and for many years she somehow wrangled and managed two persistent, tenacious, and stubborn boys by herself while also commuting every day to Springfield.

She adventured with those boys providing opportunities to travel throughout the US, including one trip to the Grand Canyon with Grandparents in their grand Ford station wagon, wood trim, red leather, and rear-facing window seat installed. Grandfather John shared about the canyon as we gazed upon it, "Yup … it's a BIG hole."