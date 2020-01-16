Kristopher S. Burger

DECATUR — Kristopher S. “Kris” Burger, 34, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Kristopher was born in Decatur on May 30, 1985 to Steven and Carla (Leming) Burger.
He is survived by his parents: Steven and Carla Burger of Decatur; one brother: Kenny (Chuck) Burger of St. Joseph, and his cat: RoRo.
Kris was an aviation enthusiast, loved listening to music, travelling, cooking, antique cars and spending time with his family. Kris, we love you and will miss you! Always!
A celebration of life visitation will be held on Monday, January 20 from 11AM-2Pm at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Decatur Humane Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
