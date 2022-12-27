SULLIVAN — Kyle E. Lehman, 69, of Sullivan, passed away at 2:47 p.m. Sunday December 25, 2022, in his residence.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Mike Fender and Pastor Mike Craig officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.

Memorials are suggested to the family to establish an IGA Scholarship Fund in Kyle's memory.

