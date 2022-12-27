SULLIVAN — Kyle E. Lehman, 69, of Sullivan, passed away at 2:47 p.m. Sunday December 25, 2022, in his residence.
Celebration of Life services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Mike Fender and Pastor Mike Craig officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.
Memorials are suggested to the family to establish an IGA Scholarship Fund in Kyle's memory.
View complete obituary and sent online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
